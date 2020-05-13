Keeping your utility bills down while everyone is at home

Working from home, schooling from home, and doing pretty much everything from home. All at the same time. A situation that sounds familiar to many Americans right now.

The thermostats allow you to customize your climate remotely and track in-home energy use. / (KUB)

Knoxville Utilities Board said the biggest savings can come from your heat and air conditioning. For every degree you adjust your thermostat, you're going to save one percent over time.

Stephanie Midgett, KUB Communications, said air filters are often overlooked. "A lot of people think you need those expensive hypoallergenic air filters. You really don't unless it's for a medical reason." She said the cheaper thinner ones use less energy because they do not restrict airflow.

"Seal up leaks and cracks around windows and doors," said Midgett. These are places where the unconditioned air from outside intrudes into your home. Sealing these with caulk or weather stripping will help prevent air transfer from the outside. In a pinch, rolled up towels or cardboard can help.

She also suggested monitoring your passive energy use like leaving on lights in rooms that you're not in or leaving appliances plugged in. Using a power strip can help make unplugging easier. If you're having trouble paying your bill because of the pandemic, call KUB.

"We have suspended service disconnections for non-payment indefinitely," she said they are waiving late fees for customers who contact KUB about bill assistance. "Our representatives can look at customer accounts and help explore options available to them."

For details on these programs and information on applying, visit KUB's website

