Keith Urban to host the Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music star Keith Urban is set to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS this April.

Keith Urban is a 15-time ACM Award winner. He will host the 55th ACM Awards on April 5 at 8 p.m.

“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April,” said Urban. “I’ll tell you – this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful – and ready to roll!”

Nominated for Entertainer of the Year this time around are: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Urban was nominated for Male Artist of the Year.

