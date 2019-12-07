Kellie Harper delivers breakfast to studying Vols during finals

Coach Kellie Harper delivered some treats to Vols studying in Hodges Library. / (WVLT)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper brought smiles to University of Tennessee students as they studied finals Friday morning.

Harper walked around Hodges Library on UT's campus and handed out Dunkin' donuts to students who were hard at work.

Students were surprised and excited as they got a special treat from the Vols coach and posed for a few photos.

