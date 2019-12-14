Kellie Harper, Grant Williams, Trey Smith honored at Vols game

Updated: Sat 3:57 PM, Dec 14, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper and former Vol and NBA rookie Grant Williams were two of several people to be honored at the Vols vs. Memphis game on Saturday afternoon.

The Vols played their in-state rival Memphis on December 14.

But it wasn't just about the basketball boys in orange, the team welcomed Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper and honored her during the first time out of the game, as well.

Harper wasn't the only one to receive recognition. VFL and NBA rookie Grant Williams was honored and received a standing ovation.

Vol football player Trey Smith and some other members of the team also received recongition during the game.

