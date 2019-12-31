Kellie Harper attends court dedication at old elementary school

Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper got a sweet New Year's gift from her old elementary school.

On December 31, Kellie Harper returned to her old stomping grounds at Findlay Elementary School.

While there, the school unveiled their new basketball court in her honor.

A court in her name at her elementary school.



📍 Kellie's Court at Findlay Elementary pic.twitter.com/QNs2E4LXni — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) December 31, 2019

The school named it "Kellie's Court" and added "Findlay to Rocky Top."

