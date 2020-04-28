Kentuckians going out in public required to wear masks

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced everyone going out in public will have to start wearing a mask by May 11.

Beshear said it's a small sacrifice to keep others safe.

"It's going to look strange, and it's going to look very different to us, but I want to keep us as safe as possible," Gov. Beshear said. “You don’t need a surgical mask, you will need a cloth mask, until we get a vaccine this is going to be our new normal.”

Gov. Beshear said people who don't wear masks starting May 11 will not be cited, but they will be asked to put on masks. The rule is mandatory for businesses, according to Beshear. The governor said businesses not masking could be grounds for temporary closure.

"As we reopen things, COVID-19 hasn't gone anywhere," Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "The cloth mask really isn't to protect you as much as it is to protect the other people around you, but in combination, if we're all wearing masks, we all do protect each other."

Kentucky currently has 4,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths.

