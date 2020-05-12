Kentucky 10-year-old on ventilator while battling COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said a 10-year-old is on a ventilator due to COVID-19 complications.

During a press conference Monday, officials said while children overall have not shown to have symptoms or serious complications with COVID-19, some do. Dr. Stack said there is a small number of young people who can get a syndrome where their immune system becomes overactive and have an extensive inflammatory response.

Health officials said there is not a clear pattern yet as to how COVID-19 impacts children.

Some presentations have been: abdominal pain, a respiratory infection. Stack says it depends on how the virus gets into their body.

Gov. Beshear said the 10-year-old is the only child in Kentucky seeing that inflammatory syndrome "to our knowledge" right now.

Kentucky currently has 6,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

