Kentucky 17-year-old killed in crash

Sheriff Greg Speck with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a Kentucky teenager died after a crash Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to a crash around 10:50 p.m. on the 4900 block of Highway 328 in Eubank, Kentucky.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a single vehicle involved in a crash. According to reports, the driver, Christopher Guillen, 17, was westbound when he lost control. Officials said Guillen ran off the road and hit a tree.

Guillen was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Gossett.

Officials said Guillen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. They do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash.

The crash will be investigated by Sergeant Kyle Wilson of the Sheriff's

Office.

