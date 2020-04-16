Employees at Kentucky restaurant refuse weeks off with pay, work instead

Jimmy D's Bar-B-Que, a local restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky was originally scheduled to close due to COVID-19, but support from the community allowed them to remain open.

According to WBKO, employees were offered two weeks off work with full wages, but everyone decided to stay and work.

Jimmy D's also operates a small grocery store.

The restaurant located at 5449 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, K.Y. will remain open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am-6pm.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBKO. All rights reserved.