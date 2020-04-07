Kentucky COVID-19 death rate higher than neighboring states

Tennessee has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than Kentucky, but health officials said the death rate is higher in the bluegrass state.

On Tuesday, Tennessee reported more than 4,000 confirmed cases with 72 deaths. Kentucky reported just over 1,000 cases with 65 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Kentucky resulting in death is 5.66 percent, while the percentage in Tennessee is 1.74 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 78 percent of patients in ICUs with COVID-19 have underlying health issues, and that includes issues that a high number of Kentuckians have including diabetes and high blood pressure.

