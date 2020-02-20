Kentucky House votes to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The measure won House passage on a 65-30 vote after a long debate Thursday. The vote sends the proposal to the state Senate. Republicans control both chambers.

The House vote comes after years of setbacks for medical marijuana advocates in Kentucky. The measure would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries.

Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils.

