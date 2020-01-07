Kentucky Humane Society sees spike in cat adoptions

The Kentucky Humane Society had its largest adoption year on record with about 6,900 animal adoptions in 2019.

The Humane Society says it's the first year cat adoptions outnumbered dogs. In total, about 3,400 cats found new homes compared to about 3,400 dogs.

Adoption officials said cat adoptions have been increasing over the last few years. Total adoptions were up 816 from 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/7/2020 4:44:25 AM (GMT -5:00)