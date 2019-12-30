Kentucky Pizza Hut responds to allegation of racism

A pizza delivery ended with an allegation of racism on Friday.

A Kentucky woman claimed she ordered food online from a Pizza Hut in Lexington.

The woman said this was her first time ordering pizza online. The woman said she unknowingly left a 9 cent tip on her delivery order. In a post on Facebook, the woman said the driver first called her then began texting her roommate, reportedly refusing to deliver the food.

One text message said "You're the type that should be hung," another read, "Come here and kiss my feet." A text called the customers a racial slur.

The most gained the attention of many Kentucky residents who claimed they called the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to investigate because, in some of the texts, the Pizza Hut employee threatens to spit in the food.

A spokesperson told sister station, WKYT, "We were shocked by the driver’s text messages but have no reason to believe anyone’s food was actually compromised. Nevertheless, the driver’s threats and language are completely unacceptable and she has been terminated as a result."

