1 child found shot, 1 injured after Kentucky crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- One child was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another for injuries from broken glass after they were both found inside a car that had struck a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon in Louisville, police said.
Officers located the children after getting reports about a shooting in the city, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release.
It was not immediately clear who was driving the car or how the child was shot.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.