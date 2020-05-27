1 child found shot, 1 injured after Kentucky crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- One child was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another for injuries from broken glass after they were both found inside a car that had struck a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon in Louisville, police said.

Officers located the children after getting reports about a shooting in the city, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the car or how the child was shot.

