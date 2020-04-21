Kentucky Representative arrested on domestic violence charges

Police said an eastern Kentucky state representative was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to arrest records, State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested on charges related to domestic violence.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Goforth was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Officials said a woman came to the 911 Dispatch Center in London, Ky., to report a domestic assault incident. The woman said the assault happened with three small children inside the home.

The woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms, according to deputies. The victim told deputies Goforth strangled her with an ethernet cord and threatened to kill her.

Goforth was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018. He challenged Former Governor Matt Bevin in the primary election. During his run in the primary election, a woman accused Goforth of sexual assault. He denied the allegations, WKYT reported.

Goforth is running unchallenged in the primary which is now scheduled to take place in June.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.