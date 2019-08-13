Kentucky State Police employee killed in crash

Kentucky State Police report they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that killed one of their employees.

Mary "Renee" McCoy, 62, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash, according to the Henry County Coroner.

McCoy was traveling on Highway 146 when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say McCoy was operating her personal vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

McCoy was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, according to reports.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved and no other passengers in McCoy's vehicle.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Renee’s twenty years of dedicated service to this agency impacted not only the lives of troopers she supported but also the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

McCoy was hired by KSP in 1999 as a Telecommunicator. She later transferred to the KSP Drivers Testing Branch in 2001.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

