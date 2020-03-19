Kentucky baby tests positive for coronavirus

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says nine more cases COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on Wednesday, including an 8-month-old child from Jefferson County.

The child is being treated at home.

"This is very rare in what we have seen on the coronavirus," Gov. Beshear said. " And to every parent out there, I'm one of you, please listen to me, it is very rare."

He said there is another new case in Jefferson County. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Twitter Wednesday that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear also said there are new cases in Bourbon County, Kenton County, Fayette County, Warren County, Clark County and one in the WEDCO district. There is also a confirmed case in Franklin County.

Wednesday's new cases bring the state's current total to 35.

The governor's executive order to close many businesses in Kentucky went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Governor Beshear says places like bingo parlors need to be closed as they cater to an older population and could put a lot of people at risk.

Gov. Beshear said he is suspending all charitable gaming licenses.

The governor said the Department for Community Based Services will also extend benefits for three months. That includes SNAP and Medicaid. People also won't have to reapply.

The governor said anyone on unemployment can apply for Medicaid.

