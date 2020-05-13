Kentucky constables accused of falsely arresting undercover FBI agent

Two Kentucky constables were accused of falsely arresting an undercover FBI agent.

According to officials, the FBI agent was conducting an investigation against the constables for corruption.

Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary E. Baldock were charged in federal court for conspiring to violate the rights of people through false searches and seizures of property.

Investigators said Wallace and Baldock would reportedly plant drugs on people to have an excuse to arrest them. They were also accused of improperly searching people and allegedly stealing money from their property.

A court document said someone from the FBI called an anonymous crime tip line Wallace had set up to 'report' the undercover agent. They pointed the two constables to the agent's car in a mall parking lot where the false arrest ended up taking place.

A judge turned down release for Baldock. Wallace was released the day the two were arrested.

The civil rights charge against them carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Wallace and Baldock have pleaded not guilty.

