Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at Walmart

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said there are at least four confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, in the state.

Beshear said the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana, WKYT reported.

On Monday, health officials said six coworkers who worked closely with the patient are being monitored and have self-isolated. None of the coworkers have shown symptoms.

Walmart customers in the area said cashiers are wiping down after every customer.

