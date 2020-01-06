Kentucky counties pass resolution supporting gun rights

A handful of Kentucky counties have passed resolutions declaring local governments “Second Amendment sanctuaries."

Dozens of others are poised to vote on the issue. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Letcher County is among the latest to pass such a resolution as a defense against possible legislation that could limit access to firearms.

Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams says the resolution mostly serves to warn politicians of political blowback that could result from supporting gun control legislation.

A state lawmaker has said he is drafting a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would allow firearms to be taken if an individual is deemed dangerous.

Multiple counties in Tennessee, including Sevier County and Blount County, have passed similar resolutions.

