Kentucky couple spends Memorial Day setting out flags across entire city

A Kentucky couple spent their Memorial Day setting out flags across the city of Hazard.

Tim and Cindy Francis went from street to street setting the flags symbolizing Americans' freedom and a sending a reminder of the heavy price hundreds of thousands paid to protect it.

"On this route? There's probably about 30, but if put all there's over 250," said Tim.

Setting out flags across the city has been a tradition for the Hazard Lions Club since the '70's, a tradition Cindy's father was a part of.

The couple, who has been married for 27 years, said it's an important tradition to uphold.

"So we just, keep it going," said Tim.

Cindy said , usually there is about a dozen people who help spread the routes out making it less work, but this year things have been different.

"With COVID-19 we couldn't meet, we couldn't get things together," said Cindy.

Each flag set out provides a moment of solace as each flag beautifies the city, but the couple said it provides deeper meaning.

Tim's father is a veteran and Cindy's grandfather, four of her uncles and her stepbrother all served.

At the end of the day, the couple will come back out and pick up all the flags so they don't become worn.

The couple said 'pride' makes them do this year after year.

