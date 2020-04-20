Kentucky courthouse removes Confederate flag after criticism

A local official in Kentucky has ordered the removal of a Confederate flag outside a county courthouse that has drawn criticism since its recent placement there.

According to The Paducah Sun, Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said Friday the intent in displaying the flag wasn't to offend anyone, although many expressed that was the unintended effect.

He said he will let the fiscal court determine the proper location.

County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans paid for the flag and raised it in front of the building in Benton.

The flag aimed to recognize April as Confederate History Month.

