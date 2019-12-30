Kentucky deputy climbs into car to stop suspect from fleeing scene

A Kentucky woman was arrested Saturday after attempting to flee police in her vehicle.

Kentucky deputies said they pulled over a car around 9 p.m. Saturday night on a suspected DUI, WAVE reported.

Melissa Lyman was reportedly driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI. According to reports, deputies confirmed Lyman was under the influence and had a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies said Lyman put the car in drive and attempted to flee the scene. The deputy jumped in the vehicle and turned it off before Lyman was able to escape, according to reports.

Lyman is charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving with a suspended license, attempted fleeing and evading police, disregarding a stop sign and resisting arrest.

