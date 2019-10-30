Kentucky dog returns home after being shot with arrow

A Kentucky dog returned home from treatment Wednesday after being found shot with an arrow.

One of the dog's owners, Wilma Cordle, returned home from running errands and found Gypsy Monday morning.

"I saw blood all over the driveway," Cordle said.

Cordle saw a trail of blood leading from the road to under her mobile home, where she found Gypsy with an arrow through her side.

Kentucky officials said the incident does not appear to be an accident.

"The angle of the shot looked like it was placed there on purpose," Kentucky Constable Daniel Castle said. " It looks like a deer hunter's shot."

The incident left Cordle shaken and trying to understand how someone could treat her dog so cruelly.

"All she wanted to do was love on somebody and play all the time," Cordle said. "She was just a puppy. She never bothered anybody."

Gypsy, who is less than a year old, had surgery Tuesday and is expected to be okay.

The constable said another neighbor in the area reported their dog missing Tuesday afternoon. Officials said they hope the cases are not connected.

