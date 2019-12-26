Kentucky family loses 7 pets in Christmas Eve house fire

A family in Kentucky lost seven pets in a house fire on Christmas Eve, WYMT reported.

Donald and Kathy Hammonds, who lived in the Jackhorn community of Letcher County, said they were coming home from Pikeville when they saw their house was on fire.

The Hammonds said they ended up losing seven pets in the blaze. two pugs and five cats. One of the cats was a kitten they had recently adopted, WYMT reported.

"Not having anything basically to our name anymore, and not anywhere to call home anymore, because it doesn't, it no longer exists," said Kathy. "That's probably been the hardest and our babies that were inside, we miss them."

The couple is looking for homes for some of their surviving animals. You can contact the Red Cross in Ashland to support them at 606-385-0551.

Local fire departments have not released the cause of the fire as of December 26.

