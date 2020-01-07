Kentucky family suing utility company after home explosion

Relatives of three people who died in a Kentucky home explosion are suing a utility company that they say failed to respond adequately to concerns about the smell of gas.

The Nov. 23 explosion killed Phillip Vanderpool, his wife Sueann Vanderpool and homeowner Albert Vanderpool. Relatives are suing Troublesome Creek Gas Corp, stating that leaking gas ignited and exploded.

The lawsuit says family members called Troublesome Creek at least four times in the five days before the explosion, complaining of a gas smell. The lawsuit says technicians visited the home three times and did nothing. The utility declined to comment. The explosion remains under investigation.