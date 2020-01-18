Kentucky deputies find 2-year-old in feces covered home

Kentucky deputies said a welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people at a home in Laurel County when they discovered a 2-year-old living in deplorable conditions.

Deputies said when they arrived, they saw the child playing on the floor around dog feces and what appeared to be urine. Officials said the toddler's feet were covered in dog feces. Investigators said the child was playing with a bottle of bleach and had feces caked around his toes.

According to reports, deputies said there was dog feces on table chairs, additional large piles of dog feces around the home, alongside dirty dishes and trash piled up on the floor and countertops. Deputies said there was a strong ammonia odor in the home.

The child's father, Joey Ridener, 30, and aunt, Tammy Hammons, 35, told deputies they couldn't remember the last time the child had been bathed.

Ridener and Hammons were arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. The two face charges of first-degree criminal abuse.

