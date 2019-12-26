Kentucky firefighter in serious accident while responding to call

A Kentucky firefighter was injured in a serious accident while responding to a call on Christmas day.

The Richland Fire Department announced on Facebook that they were dispatched out to a fire on Christmas day. While on the way, the fire truck was involved in an accident.

One of the firefighters, a man, was airlifted out, the fire department said.

Another agency had to respond to the call, the Richland Fire Department said.

As of Thursday, crews did not know the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.