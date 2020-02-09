Kentucky firefighters rescue cat from wires, water and dogs

Firefighters in Kentucky rescued an endangered cat trapped underneath a home on Friday.

Officials with the Corbin Fire Department said they were requested to rescue an unknown number of animals under a home.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they learned two dogs had chased a cat under a home. The cat then became entangled in wires and was unable to escape the house under its own power.

Firefighters were able to remove the dogs and free the cat, which they said was very weak, wet and cold.

Knox County Animal Control transported the cat to an animal shelter where it can receive proper care.

