Kentucky foster parent faces sodomy, rape charges

Kentucky police said a Bell County foster parent is facing serious sexual abuse charges.

Daniel Ramsey was reportedly fostering two children when police were called to the home.

Police said when they arrived at Ramsey's home two juveniles said Ramsey had a camera above the toilet.

According to reports, police found the camera and discovered it was linked to Ramsey's phone. Police said when officers tried to take Ramsey''s phone he became combative and tried to access different apps.

The juveniles reportedly told police Ramsey sexually abused them multiple times.

Police said Ramsey faces sodomy, rape and other charges.

