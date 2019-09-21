Kentucky girl dies in freak bicycle accident on her birthday

A 9-year-old Kentucky girl has died after what officials called a "freak accident" on her bicycle.

Gray affiliate, WAVE, reported the chief deputy at the LaRue County Coroner’s Office says Charlene “Charlie” Preslee-Kay Sipes fell on her bike Tuesday evening.

Officials said it appears that the handlebar break struck her neck and caused the injury that resulted in her death.

The third-grader was found by her mother, and the accident happened on her birthday.

