Kentucky gov. passes new restrictions on buying tobacco, vape products

Governor Andy Beshear out of Kentucky signed more than 35 bills over the last seven days. Some of which included restrictions on tobacco and vaping products.

These restrictions include prohibiting the selling of tobacco or other nicotine and vaping products to people under the age of 21.

Governor Beshear also signed legislation making the transportation cabinet the sole issuer of driving licenses, and a bill that automatically expunges acquittals, according to WYMT.

