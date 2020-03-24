Kentucky governor calls out young adults who held "coronavirus party"

At least one person in Kentucky is infected after taking part at a "coronavirus party" with a group of young adults, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

"This is one that makes me mad," the governor said. "We have to be much better than that."

Beshear said the people who attended went intentionally "thinking they were invincible."

Kentucky has at least 163 cases of COVID-19, WKYT reported.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one they’re going to hurt,” Gov. Beshear said.

