Gov. Beshear said the state has had its second death related to COVID-19. He said that person is a 64-year-old man who died on Friday, WKYT reported.

Beshear said the man "fell into the vulnerable category and said multiple factors played a part in the man's death.

Kentucky currently has 47 cases of coronavirus. Tennessee has at least 154.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WKYT. All rights reserved.