Kentucky governor orders flags at state buildings lowered due to COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff due to COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement on Monday evening after the state's coronavirus-related death toll surpassed 100. All flags were ordered lowered until sundown on April 20.

“Every Kentuckian we lose is one of us,” the Governor said. “Even if a report is one or two, it is still a loss to all of us.”

As of Monday, Kentucky had 2,048 cases of COVID-19 with 104 total deaths.

