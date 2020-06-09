Kentucky governor plans to provide 100-percent healthcare coverage for black residents

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday plans to correct inequalities in healthcare coverage in the state.

WAVE reported that, during his COVID-19 updates, Beshear has revealed the racial makeup of Kentucky's coronavirus cases. Cases involving black patients have outpaced the state's black population.

“We are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities,” the governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.”

The governor also announced plans to introduce a new online training program for law enforcement officers, which will focus on implicit bias, use of force, civil rights laws, community relationships and other topics.