Kentucky governor announces free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that Kroger will be partnering with the state to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

Gov. Beshear confirmed on Sunday that there were at least 1,963 coronavirus cases in the state.

The drive-thru testing will take place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds starting on Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

According to a release, the overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.

Health care workers, first responders and those with chronic health conditions, COVID-19 symptoms and those 65 and older will be eligible for the test.

“I’m very excited about this. It’s good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve been working with Kroger for several weeks just trying to get it right. The potential here, just from this program, could almost double the amount of testing we have right now”.

The state, Kroger and other partners expect to be able to handle about 250 vehicles per day per site at all locations.

Dustin Nimmo, Senior Product Manager for Ecommerce, Kroger Health, said, “You’ll be able to quickly find a location wherever you are in Kentucky and schedule an appointment very easily. There are people who are residents of Kentucky who worked countless hours to build this web portal”.

Kentuckians can register through this link or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

