Kentucky homeowners hold suspected burglar at gunpoint until deputies arrive

Kentucky officials said a burglary suspect is behind bars after an incident Sunday night.

Deputies said they arrested Johnathan Sizemore at a home after homeowners called to report they were holding a suspected burglar, WKYT reported.

The homeowners said they were holding the Sizemore at gunpoint after they caught him burglarizing the outbuilding on the property, according to reports.

Officials said the homeowners were able to hold him at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Sizemore showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted to taking meth.

Sizemore was arrested on charges of burglary and public intoxication.

