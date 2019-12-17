Kentucky lawmakers propose bill to legalize marijuana

A Kentucky lawmaker pre-filed a bill to legalize marijuana in the commonwealth and use the revenue to fund the state's retirement system, according to WKYT.

“Other states have shown that legalizing cannabis for adult use is a win-win situation for everyone involved,” said Rep. Cluster Howard, D-Jackson. "It’s a major revenue generator; it frees up critical jail and prison space; it helps counteract the deadly opioid epidemic, and it gives farmers a major new cash crop. The longer we wait, the more we miss out on these benefits."

Lawmakers said the bill would allow 75 percent of the license and wholesale tax fees to the Kentucky Employees Retirement System and 25 percent to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Howard, calls for the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to oversee four types of licensing: cultivator, processor, tester and retailer. Each license would have to be renewed annually.

Howard proposed that each county would have the chance to have at least two retailers selling marijuana and related products. Larger counties would be banned from having more than one per 2,300 people. Howard said retailers would only be able to sell marijuana-related products.

Howard's proposed bill would also decriminalize the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and provide free expungements for those convicted of a marijuana-related misdemeanor.

