Starting in 2020, Kentucky license plates will have a new look.

According to WAVE, the new plates will be flat and printed digitally instead of embossed with raised numbers and letters.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KYTC, is making the plates flat to reduce the production costs and make the plates easier to store.

The pricing for standard and special license plates and background graphics will remain the same.

