Kentucky man accused of swinging axe at woman's head

On Saturday, a Knox County, Kentucky sheriff's deputy responded to a report of an assault involving an axe in Flat Lick.

A deputy and sergeant from the sheriff's department said they found a woman with severe trauma and bleeding. Officials said David Gray, who lived nearby, had come to her house intoxicated and with an axe.

Deputies said Gray allegedly went up to the woman and swung the axe at her head. The woman was able to block the axe but received severe injuries.

David Gray was arrested by deputies at his house, taken to the Knox Co. jail, and charged with assault.

The victim was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

