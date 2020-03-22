Kentucky man accused of firing shots at hospital nurse, security guard

Kentucky police said a Warren County man was arrested after reportedly shooting a nurse and a security guard.

Police were called to a medical center in Bowling Green on a report that shots had been fired.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Fields, 42, took off his medical gown, unhooked himself from medical equipment and began threatening hospital security with a stool.

Guards attempted to restrain Fields when Fields fired a security guard's gun, still in its holster, according to reports. Police said the shots reportedly hit one of the guards and a nurse. Both are expected to be okay.

Police after arriving on the scene they had to struggle with Fields and use a taser on him.

Fields was treated at the hospital and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. Fields face charges of assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and menacing.

