Kentucky man accused of killing father with crossbow, hitting sister with frying pan

Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 23-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing his father with a crossbow.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of Petty Jay Court.

Gerald Beavers III, 23, is accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Beavers then shot his father with a crossbow. The father was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Beavers is believed to be armed with the crossbow. Police believe he could be heading to North Carolina. He’s driving a red 2018 Honda Civic with a license plate number of 332-YRT. Police say the car is missing a mirror, but it’s unclear if it’s the driver’s side or passenger’s side mirror.

Police across Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina have been notified of Beavers.

If you see Beavers or the car in question, contact the police by calling 9-1-1. Don’t approach Beavers as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.