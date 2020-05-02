Kentucky man accused of murdering brother

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) -- Kentucky officials said a Bell County man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his brother.
Wade Hughett, 41, is accused of killing his older brother 56-year-old Ward Hughett, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies said they were called to the Beans Fork community around 10:40 Thursday. When officials arrived they found Ward Hughett suffering from "serious trauma."
Officials said he died nearly seven hours late at a local hospital.
A warrant for Wade Hughett was issued Friday. He turned himself in around 6:00 p.m.
Wade Hughett is currently held at the Bell County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
