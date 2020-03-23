Kentucky man accused of murdering sex offender

A Kentucky man was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a sex offender, investigators said.

WKYT reported that Kentucky State Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Gibson with murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader. Gibson was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Police said Rader had been reported missing on January 31. According to the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry, Rader was also a lifetime registered sex offender for crimes involving a child.

Kentucky police are asking for help from the public with finding 48-year-old Bruce Carr of Manchester, Ky. and 35-year-old Melissa Gulley of Richmond, Ky., who are being sought for murder and kidnapping in connection to Rader's death.

Officials say the two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials ask that anyone with information contacts the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404, or their local law enforcement.

