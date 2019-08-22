Kentucky man accused of posing as girl on Snapchat, recieves explicit photos

A grand jury has indicted a Richmond, Kentucky, man on 24 counts after an investigation into child sex crimes.

Scotty Johnson, 48, is accused of possessing child pornography, distributing obscene matter to a minor, using electronic communication to procure a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

An indictment states between the fall of 2017 and spring of 2019, Johnson pretended to be a teenage girl on Snapchat in order to get male victims to send explicit photos to him. He also sent videos of a female masturbating to the minors. The indictment also states he deleted the Snapchat conversations and application from his phone in an effort to hide the evidence.

Johnson had political aspirations in 2018, but he lost the Democratic nomination in 2018 for a Madison County District 2 Magistrate.

He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

