Kentucky man accused of printing photos of naked children at Walgreens

Kentucky police arrested a man they said had several photos of nude children, as young as three or four years old.

Police said they were called to a Walgreens in Henderson, Kentucky, in February because a customer had been printing off the photos, WAVE reported.

According to reports, several of the photos showed the naked body of a girl who appeared to be around seven or eight years old. Detectives said they contacted and interviewed Christopher Davis, 33.

Davis reportedly had two phones with him. Investigators said both phones had photos of young, nude girls as well as animated pictures of young girls engaging in sexual acts.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

