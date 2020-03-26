Kentucky man accused of raping 11-year-old

Investigators said a Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of raping a child.

WNKY reported that James Joy, 40, was charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy.

The victim reportedly told investigators that the man raped them numerous times.

Police said when Joy was arrested, he provided several conflicting statements.

Joy was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

