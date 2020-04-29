Kentucky man accused of shooting brother in the face over tools

A Kentucky man was arrested after state police said he shot his brother in the face during an argument over tools.

WYMT reported that troopers arrested and charged Timmy Madden with first-degree assault in connection to the incident.

According to an arrest citation, Madden's sister called 911 after the shooting took place. She told investigators the two brothers were arguing over tools.

When police arrived, they found the victim in a garage with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

