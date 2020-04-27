Kentucky man accused of stealing $100 in Pokemon cards from Walmart

Kentucky police responded said a man was arrested after being accused of stealing $100 worth of Pokemon cards from Walmart.

Police said when they tried to confront Jeremy Cureton, 27, he ran away through the front doors of the store. As Cureton was running he reportedly trampled over a man and 7-year-old girl who were shopping.

Cureton was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

